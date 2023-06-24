Barry Staubus

District Attorney General Barry Staubus

A Washington D.C.-based nonprofit has hinted at the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Sullivan County if the county does not take steps to reform bail practices and allow more people to be freed from jail with no bond or bonds deemed more affordable.

Sullivan County has countered by adding more than $300,000 to its proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget to hire an additional attorney for the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s office, records show.

