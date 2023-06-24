A Washington D.C.-based nonprofit has hinted at the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Sullivan County if the county does not take steps to reform bail practices and allow more people to be freed from jail with no bond or bonds deemed more affordable.
Sullivan County has countered by adding more than $300,000 to its proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget to hire an additional attorney for the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s office, records show.
District Attorney General Barry Staubus, though, has said he does not agree with the demands the nonprofit is making, saying it could compromise public safety if fully enacted.
“I think they would really endanger public safety,” he said. “That’s the kind of plans that have been enacted in places like New York and Los Angeles.”
The county is taking other measures to try and reform its judicial practices, county officials said, with Sullivan County judges and area law enforcement agencies trying to work toward addressing inmate bonds and jail overcrowding.
Civil Rights Corp, the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit organization, wrote a memo directed to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and the Sullivan County Commission on April 10 that told officials the group visited and observed the county’s pretrial system from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26.
“CRC identified three high-level policy issues that must be addressed in order to implement a fairer and more efficient pretrial release system and reduce the jail population,” the memo stated.
Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street said the county is working on steps to control these issues.
“Sullivan County, Sullivan County judges, the Public Defender’s office, the District Attorney General’s office, Kingsport Police Department and Bristol Police Department were working hard to address inmate bonds and jail overcrowding long before we received communications from Civil Rights Corps,” Street said. “And we continue to do so.”
The issues
Civil Rights Corps is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to challenging systemic injustice in the United States’ legal system, a system that is built on white supremacy and economic inequality,” according to its website.
The organization filed a lawsuit in Hamblen County about bail practices three years ago and won a preliminary injunction against the county, granted by U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker. The order stated that those arrested must have bail set in a reasonable amount of time for due process and bails cannot be one-sided in approach.
The order did not include anyone convicted of capital crimes, indicted or detained on parole violations, records show.
CRC in the memorandum claimed they observed the following practices while inspecting bail hearings in Sullivan County: Magistrates set bail 12-24 hours before a hearing and there is no transcript or recording of the bail determination; if the defendant cannot afford bail, they can be detained in the Sullivan County jail for one to two weeks before arraignment; judges affirm money bail set by magistrates with no evidentiary hearing and arraignments are not transcribed or reported; defendants typically have no lawyer representation at bail hearings; and the county has a Pretrial Release Program, but many judges veto nominations for release.
Civil Rights Corps states in the memo that three options would help defend defendants’ rights, as well as save the county millions of dollars and help solve jail overcrowding.
Those options include:
- A recommendation of “more robust” automatic release policies or release on “own recognizance” without paying bail for misdemeanor violations and some felony violations.
- Engage a community- based group and use technology to help defendants with transportation and also reminders of when court-dates are upcoming.
- Set constitutionally sufficient release hearings.
The group stated the county is currently spending more than $13 million a year on its jail, and if these steps were taken it would significantly reduce the jail population, while also saving the county money.
The response
County Public Defender Andrew Gibbons approached the county’s Budget Committee a month ago, saying he needed additional dollars to fund a new public defender attorney who would be able to attend arraignments.
The committee voted to fund this position. Gibbons said he acknowledged there have been shortcomings.
“We just didn’t have the staff to staff those bond hearings,” he said.
He said judges and himself have been working together to find improvements and solutions on how to get bail hearings more fair and quicker. The additional attorney will help.
“Hopefully, we’re going to be able to do things now that we should be doing,” he said.
The next week, Staubus also appeared before the Budget Committee and said he needed an additional attorney to act as an advocate for victims at these same hearings. He cited that victims also have guaranteed rights during hearings such as having the right to be present at all hearings where the defendant is also present, the right to be heard and the right to be informed of all proceedings.
“Victims have a right to be represented,” he said.
While defendants have rights, there are also certain stipulations that must be applied while looking at bail amounts, Staubus said.
CRC states that the state and U.S. Constitution calls for bails to be set in an affordable amount for defendants.
Staubus said that is not true.
“I don’t agree with their demands,” he said.
According to state law, factors that must also be considered in determining bail include: Prior criminal record, record of court appearances, failure to appear at court proceedings, nature of the sentence, probability of conviction and the risk the defendant could pose to the community.
If approved, the new district attorney would be able to research and present this type of evidence to the courts during arraignment, Staubus said.
Sullivan addressing issues
Street said he has talked to Sullivan County judges about the Hamblen County case and the order placed by Corker.
He noted that the budget does include the new public defender and that judges agreed it was needed to improve early bond hearings.
“With the addition of the new public defender, due process hearings can be implemented earlier in the criminal process, soon after arrest,” Street said.
Other steps include work being conducted with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Pretrial Release Program and the building of the new Sullivan County Jail, which is in progress, he said.
He acknowledged that Civil Rights Corp is pushing for more own-recognizance bonds made at the scene of arrest by magistrates. He said Sullivan County, along with its Pretrial Release Program, has studied the issue and will continue to do so.
“I do know that the judges work hard to grant OR bonds and low bonds whenever possible,” Street said.