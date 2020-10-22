For the November 2016 presidential election, voters in Sullivan County set a record of 2,101 absentee-by-mail ballots. Total turnout for that election also was a record at 63,499.
The county is on track to break both records with this year’s presidential election, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times News on Wednesday.
And a news release from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office said the high turnout trend is statewide.
Statewide, there is nearly a 47% increase of in-person and absentee by-mail voters compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before, according to Hargett’s office.
“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” the state’s Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said.
Early voting for the state and federal general election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Through Tuesday, which was the sixth day of early voting in Tennessee, 1,085,384 voters had cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to Hargett’s office.
“The massive turnout shows Tennesseans’ confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions,” Hargett said. “As I visit early voting sites across the state, I continue to see elections officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process.”
Booher said that in Sullivan County so far this week, the average time to cast an in-person early ballot has been less than 20 minutes at the county’s three early voting locations.
Booher also gave voters a heads up: The heaviest turnout typically occurs on the final three days of early voting.
“As we continue to process the unprecedented number of absentee by-mail ballots our volunteer election officials are doing an excellent job serving the citizens of Sullivan County,” Booher said. “To say that our resources have been challenged and that our election officials are going beyond the call of duty is an understatement. Based upon the more than 4,000 absentee by-mail ballots returned at this point, we will definitely more than double the absentee by-mail record set in 2016. Considering that in-person early voting turnout is on pace to match and most likely exceed the 2016 record, and that absentee by-mail voting will more than double the record set in 2016, we are set to witness a new record for total turnout at the conclusion of Election Day.”
Early in-person turnout in Sullivan County, through Tuesday, totaled 20,340. Turnout on Monday and Tuesday exceeded the same days of early voting in 2016.
Early voting in Hawkins County has been the heaviest in recent history. As of the end of Wednesday, there had been 8,860 votes cast in Hawkins County, including 3,354 at the Rogersville election office; 4,348 at the Church Hill Rescue Squad early voting location; 1,031 absentee votes; 59 military votes; and 68 nursing home votes.
There are contested municipal elections in Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Surgoinsville.
As of the end of early voting on Wednesday there had been 1,450 votes cast by Church Hill residents; 1,034 votes cast by Mount Carmel residents; and 297 votes cast by Surgoinsville residents.
Early voting locations for Sullivan County voters:
• Sullivan County Election Commission Office, 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville.
• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol.
Hours at all three Sullivan County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22-23, and 26-29; and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24. For more information, including sample ballots, visit www.scelect.org.
Early voting locations, and hours, for Hawkins County voters:
• Church Hill Rescue Squad, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Rogersville Courthouse, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting locations for Washington County voters:
• The former ACE Hardware, 220 N. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough.
• Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
• Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.
Hours at all Washington County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The deadline to register has passed in Tennessee. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Oct. 27.
Be mindful, however, that the ballot will be mailed to you, and must be mailed back (no taking it in yourself) and arrive at your county election commission no later than close of polls on Election Day.
And the Washington County Election Commission had this warning on its website (www.wcecoffice.com): “The US Postal Service has informed the Washington County Election Commission that they can no longer postmark ballots in the office. ALL mail, including by-mail ballots, will go through normal channels to reach the Election Commission Office.”
More from the Secretary of State’s office:
• Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
• Voters planning to vote early or on Election Day will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
• Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
• For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.