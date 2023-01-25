Jonesborough Flea Market

The Appalachian Producers Cooperative has asked Sullivan County for funding to help build a regional meat processing plant near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford, above. County officials said they will continue to hold talks concerning the request.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding.

“It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what they want to do,” Southerland said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you