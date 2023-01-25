The Appalachian Producers Cooperative has asked Sullivan County for funding to help build a regional meat processing plant near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford, above. County officials said they will continue to hold talks concerning the request.
Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding.
“It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what they want to do,” Southerland said.
Officials with the Appalachian Producers Co-op came to the Sullivan County Commission in December and gave a presentation on the new meat processing plant being built in Telford near the Jonesborough Flea Market.
Co-op officials asked for funding from the commission, but did not specify an amount.
Southerland said he would let the commission make that decision, if the panel chooses to help fund the project.
In the meantime, the Washington County Commission officially approved spending $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on the project after earmarking it for the construction in March.
The plant is expected to cost $10 million to build and will employ 26 people.
Southerland said the co-op hopes to break ground in the summer and have it finished by the early fall of 2024.
He said if Sullivan County opts to chip in, it would mean the project could be easier to start up.
He said there are advantages for Sullivan County residents.
“This plant will be available for Sullivan County farmers to use, as well as citizens,” he said.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he could see the benefit of having a regional meat processing plant in the area, but he also said there are some hurdles that need to be solved.
“There’s not a traditional toolbox of incentives we could use,” he said.
He said he understands that the facility is regional, but at the same time, there would be revenue going to Washington County from the plant and none to Sullivan County.
Venable said there is precedent for interlocal agreements, such as for the Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park. Washington County invested funds into that project and is set to receive revenue as the park expands.
He said there will be more ongoing discussion.
“We just have to keep talking about the benefit of helping them,” Venable said.