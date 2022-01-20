BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in Bristol Thursday.
The SCSO received a 911 call reporting a house fire in the 100 block of Cedar Road at 12:52 p.m., according to a press release. Volunteer fire departments and Sullivan County EMS also responded to the residence.
One individual was transported for medical treatment, the press release states, and one individual was located inside the residence deceased.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No further information is available at this time.