The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office was notified of a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Chinquapin Grove Road in Bluff City.
The preliminary investigation determined that a 2001 Ford Mustang, driven by Sierra McGrady, age 35, of Bluff City, was traveling west on Chinquapin Grove Road when the vehicle’s right side tires dropped off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle came back upon the roadway and crossed the center line, striking a 2006 Chevrolet van head-on.
McGrady was killed in the crash, according to a Monday morning news release. The driver of the van was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team (FIRST).