BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy would like to invite you to his next community meeting to talk about crime, preventative measures, and anything else that might be on your mind.
Cassidy kicked off these Community Coalition meetings last month and has held three to date: at West Ridge High School (Sept. 14), the Piney Flats Fire Hall (Sept. 21) and the Lynn Garden Community Center (Sept. 28).
The next one will be held on Tuesday in the auditorium at Sullivan Heights Middle School (1236 Moreland Drive). All meetings are from 6 to 8 p.m.
"I have been hosting Community Coalitions in an effort to meet with residents in all areas of the county,” Cassidy told the Times News this week. “I feel it's important to be transparent with our citizens, which is why I want to speak with them in person and answer any questions they may have."
The meetings have included discussions on the following topics and more:
• Crime variations within Sullivan County
• Preventative measures
• Education
• Information
• Welcoming community conversations through feedback
"Residents should be updated on the goals our agency has met and what we plan for the future,” Cassidy said. “I also value any input on how we as a sheriff's office can better serve our community."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic put community gatherings on hold, Cassidy said he’s looking forward to spending time with county residents.
Despite the pandemic, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has continued to combat drugs and other crimes, whittle down outstanding warrants, keep the schools safe, and improve jail conditions, the sheriff noted.
Cassidy said he wants residents to know how these focus areas are progressing while also discussing what areas of law enforcement have the opportunity to positively impact our community. You can also expect to hear updates on the SCSO's new smartphone app and the upcoming Citizen’s Academy.