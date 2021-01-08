GREENEVILLE — A $3 million lawsuit filed against Sullivan County over the conditions at its jail has been settled, according to the county attorney and court records.
Travis Bellew of Kingsport filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in November 2019, naming as defendants Sullivan County, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Capt. Lee Carswell and former corrections officer Christopher Sabo.
The lawsuit stemmed from an incident that took place at the jail in October 2018 when Bellew — an inmate at the time — was assaulted by Sabo. According to the lawsuit, while an inmate was being moved to a cell, Sabo knocked Bellew to the floor and into a closet, where his head struck a mop bucket.
Bellew claimed that Sabo then beat him about the head and body with closed fists. Sullivan County denied that allegation in court filings; however, Sabo was fired three days after the incident.
Attorneys for Bellew argued that Sabo’s conduct was largely the product of the violent culture created by the conditions at the jail: overcrowding, inadequate staffing, a lack of security, and poor design.
MEDIATION AND SETTLEMENT
In early December, both sides met in Greeneville for mediation and, according to a notice filed with the court, a settlement was reached.
Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street told the Times News this week that the county settled with Bellew for $175,000 and the case was dismissed. Street said he was pleased with the settlement and resolution of the matter.
“It had exposure for the county. It concerned me and weighed on my mind. I tend to think of the worst, and if things went against us and it got certified as class action, it would just be a big problem for the county,” Street said. “From that perspective, I’m glad we’re able to bring it to a solution.”
OVERCROWDED AND UNDERSTAFFED
The Sullivan County Jail was built 35 years ago. The entire facility is designed to accommodate about 620 inmates. Last year, the facility would often hold 900 to 1,000 inmates at any given time.
Bellew claimed in his lawsuit that he was routinely housed in a 16-person cell with at least 33 other inmates while sleeping on the floor himself. The lawsuit further claimed at times only two officers were watching more than 300 inmates.
On Wednesday, Street said the county has made inroads into reducing inmate population, most notably through the pretrial release program enacted last year.
“I was told yesterday we’re down to 660 inmates, so we’ve come a long ways,” Street said.