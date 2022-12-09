Local news logo

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week.

Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session a proposal to buy 28 new vehicles at a cost of $1.55 million.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video