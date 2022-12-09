BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week.
Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session a proposal to buy 28 new vehicles at a cost of $1.55 million.
Cole said the county would be able to pay for them through the general fund. He also said the county would operate with a bank because interest rates are cheaper.
“This is no new money,” Cole said. “This is coming from the budget.”
Another county commissioner said usually there are patrol cars turned in after use.
“Do we know how many are being turned in?” he asked.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Greg Simcox said there would be 26 cars turned in that had aged and gone beyond their mileage.
“They will have to be stripped,” he said.
Larry Bailey, Sullivan County deputy mayor, said that if the resolution to buy the cars was not approved by Dec. 31 then interest rates would go up.
The commission will vote on the resolution next Thursday during its regularly scheduled business meeting. The item was placed on waiver of rules, which means if the resolution receives a two-thirds vote of the commission it would not have to go through a second and final reading.