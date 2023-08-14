KINGSPORT — The number of COVID-19 cases within the region have bumped upward, but the amount is still far lower than past peaks from the virus, health officials said.
“They are not near at the levels of when we had major peaks in the past,” Dr. Stephen May, with the Sullivan County Health Department, said.
State records report a 7-day average of 12 cases per day on Aug.4, the last data the state recorded. That is up from four cases per day recorded at the start of July.
But a year ago, during this same time frame, the number of cases being reported in Sullivan County was around 111 cases per day, state records show. Those numbers do not take into consideration home tests for COVID-19.
Ballad Health officials also said they are not seeing overbearing numbers of cases.
Ashlea Ramey, spokeswoman for Ballad Health, said on Monday the hospital system had 25 inpatients in the system with three in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.
A year ago, on Aug. 19, the hospital system had 159 COVID inpatients with 23 in ICU and 11 on ventilators, she said.
“Cases are slightly higher than they were two weeks ago,” she said.
May said the hospital numbers remain under control. He said through wastewater and lab reports, the health department did start seeing a slight increase from the start of July onward.
He said much of the virus’s impact, though, has ebbed due to the number of people vaccinated and also herd immunization, due to those who previously had the virus.
The virus has now become endemic, he said, and he expects cases to rise, such as other respiratory diseases like the flu. May said he expects flu numbers to start increasing as children go back to school.
May said the area is also seeing mostly the omicron strain, which is a highly less lethal version of COVID-19.
May said people should still practice good hygiene and measures for fighting the disease, such as washing hands, covering your mouth and seeing your primary care physician if you become ill.