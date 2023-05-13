Sullivan County is looking at a $5 million property tax deficit due to a property tax readjustment this year.
The Sullivan County Commission, which is in the middle of the budget process, may need to make some choices as the fiscal year winds down.
“There will have to be some decisions made,” Sullivan County Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey said. “Either we don’t fund some things that have been requested, or we cut some things out that were there last year, or we raise taxes.”
The county, though, isn’t the only entity facing a financial setback this year.
The city of Kingsport is facing a $3.4 million shortfall, Hawkins County is facing a $1.7 million shortfall, and Bristol, Tennessee, is down more than $174,000.
The loss of revenue is due to a state law requiring an appraisal ratio study every two years. The study is designed to create equity between personal and real property.
The study this year has been heavily impacted by homes selling higher than assessed appraisal values over the last two years. Since personal property is assessed annually and real property every four years, rates must be adjusted so taxpayers do not pay a higher rate than the other.
On Monday, Kingsport city officials laid out a proposal on how to navigate the budget shortfall by taking some American Rescue Plan Act funds and placing them in the highway department fund, then spreading out the highway department funds throughout other departments.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote on the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget next month before the fiscal year ends on June 30.
Bailey acknowledged that any county facing the two-year property tax adjustment could be in trouble.
“We’re all in dire circumstances of losing a lot of money,” Bailey said. “In our particular case, we have a lot of personal property on the books. When we start lowering that, it’s a massive reduction, is what it comes down to.”
The Budget Committee for the Sullivan County Commission met Wednesday and went over a proposed budget for the Sullivan County school system. The school board saw an adjustment in money this year with almost $4 million in property tax being replaced by sales tax.
Bailey said that was part of the plan to try and find a solution to make up the $5 million loss.
The total county budget comes to about $200 million, including the school system. The general operating budget is about $60 million, half of which is funded by property tax. Last fiscal year’s budget also included a huge expenditure in American Rescue Plan Act money.
Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles said his city has received some preliminary figures, but they are still studying exactly how much of a decrease the town’s budget could see.
“I know that we will lose,” he said.
Bluff City has an overall budget of $2 million. So any money lost hits hard, Broyles said.
“A hundred thousand dollars to Kingsport is chump change,” Broyles said. “Here, it’s a big deal.”
Hawkins County raised taxes last year to help raise money for services. The new revenue brought in $1.8 million. With a $1.7 million deficit, it will now bring in $100,000, negating the increased revenues.
Bailey said this will take Sullivan County back in time as well.
“It puts us back to where we were before we were appraised, frankly,” he said.