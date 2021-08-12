Sullivan County ranked as the ninth most-populous county in Tennessee, according to numbers released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county recorded a population of 158,163, as counted on April 1, 2020. That reflects growth of 1,340 people, or 0.9 percent change from 2010.
Tennessee grew by 564,735 people over the decade, reflecting an increase of 8.9 percent, for a total population of 6,910,840.
Shelby County ranked as the most-populous county in the state at 929,744. Davidson County (715,884), Knox County (478,971), Hamilton County (366,207), Rutherford County (341,486), Williamson County (247,726), Montgomery County (220,069), Sumner County (196,281), Sullivan County (158,163) and Wilson County (147,737) made up the top 10 counties in Tennessee.
The least population county was Pickett County, with a population of 5,001.
These statistics provide the first look at populations for small areas and include information on Hispanic origin, race, age 18 and over, housing occupancy and group quarters. They represent where people were living as of April 1, 2020, and are available for the nation, states and communities down to the block level.
Population Data
Total population (2020): 158,163
Total population (2010): 156,823
Numeric change (2010–2020): 1,340
Percent change (2010–2020): 0.9