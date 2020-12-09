BLOUNTVILLE – All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library System will be returning to curbside service only on Monday, Dec. 14.
It will remain closed to the public until at least Monday, Jan. 25, but may be required to stay closed longer based on local cases of COVID-19 and guidance from local officials.
While the buildings are closed to the public, patrons can still take advantage of many of the services the library provides via curbside service. The following tasks can be done from the comfort of your vehicle:
• Have documents printed – just email them to the address listed below
• Have documents scanned
• Have documents faxed
• Have documents notarized
• Pick up books, DVDs, and audiobooks
• Use the library’s Wi-Fi
Patrons may also take advantage of the many electronic resources available 24/7, such as the Tennessee Electronic Library, the Regional E-book and Audiobook Download System (READS), Universal Class, Mango or Transparent Languages and various genealogy-related databases.
If you need assistance with any of the electronic resources, staff are just a phone call or email away.
Contact information
• Bloomingdale Branch: bloomingdalemanager@gmail.com, (423) 288-1310
• Blountville Branch: blountvillemainmanager@gmail.com, (423) 279-2714
• Colonial Heights Branch: colonialheightsmanager@gmail.com, (423) 239-1100
• Sullivan Gardens Branch: sullivangardensmanager@gmail.com, (423) 349-5990
• Thomas Memorial Branch: bluffcitymanager@gmail.com, (423) 538-1980