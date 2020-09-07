BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s property tax rate has been set to stay the same as last year, $2.57 per $100 of assessed value. That action was approved by the Sullivan County Commission last week.
Property tax notices haven’t yet been mailed, however, so that rate could be changed. There aren’t any plans on the table at the moment to do so, however.
To keep that tax rate, commissioners approved a budget that is balanced with nearly $11 million of reserve funds (sometimes called surplus). They also asked county department heads to cut 2% from their budgets, and most did so. As a gesture of their commitment, county commissioners voted to reject their own automatic pay raises for the next two years.
The tax rate is based on:
• An estimated 2020 countywide assessment of nearly $3.9 billion.
• A collection rate on this year’s property taxes of 95.5%. That’s half a percent less than the already-conservative estimate of 96% the county has used for many years.
• Each penny generating $371,674.
• Property tax collections totaling $95.52 million.
That $95.52 million is designated to fund:
• $30.1 million for the county’s general fund.
• $706,000 for the county’s solid waste fund.
• About $2.79 million for the Sullivan County Highway Department (which is not shared with the cities).
• Nearly $50.29 million for school general funds (split with city systems, because city residents pay county property taxes).
• $3.46 million for the county’s capital outlay fund.
• $8.18 million for debt service.
The $50.29 million for school general funds is shared based on average daily attendance in each school system. The budget was based on a split of: Sullivan County Schools, 45.13 percent, nearly $22.7 million (the Sullivan County Board of Education submitted a budget seeking only $22 million from the property tax rate, which is what they system received last year — but the day before the commission’s vote on the budget, the state notified the county that did not meet maintenance of efforts requirments, so commissioners let the larger figure remain); Kingsport City Schools, 34.57 percent, about $17.4 million; Bristol Tennessee Schools, 19.84 percent, about $9.98 million; and Johnson City Schools, .46 percent, $231,322.
The estimated beginning balances of the county’s budgetary control and other management funds at the beginning of this fiscal year (July 1, 2020) totaled $36.44 million. The budget estimates those funds will total $25.54 million at the end of the fiscal year (June 30, 2021).