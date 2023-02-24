BLOUNTVILLE — Property taxes in Sullivan County are due by Tuesday, and those who don’t pay may face a penalty.
Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor said that property tax collections started out slow, but the pace has been picking up.
“As of Jan. 31, they were slower to come in than last year,” she said. “The last couple of weeks, it has increased significantly.”
Taylor said the slow start is possibly due to inflation and people seeing how the economy is doing.
“I understand that,” she said.
However, those who miss the deadline, starting March 1, could be assessed an interest penalty of 1.5% a month.
Taylor said satellite offices in Kingsport and Bristol are open. The Kingsport site will remain open until March 8 and the Bristol office will close on March 10, she said.
The satellite oﬃce inside the Bristol Justice Center, 801 Anderson St., is open Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 to 5. The satellite oﬃce inside Kingsport’s old city hall, 225 W. Center St., is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The trustee’s oﬃce in Blountville, 3411 Highway 126, inside the historic courthouse, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for in-person payment of county property taxes.
There’s also a drop box for payments outside the courthouse.
One group that often needs personal assistance is elderly or disabled property owners who qualify for the state’s property tax relief program.
About 3,400 property owners currently participate in the program in Sullivan County, Taylor said, and it also serves disabled veteran homeowners and their surviving spouses.
The elderly, disabled, and disabled veterans have until April 28 to apply for the program.
To be eligible for tax relief for the elderly, you must be 65 by Dec. 31, 2022, must own your home and use it as your primary residence, and have had a maximum 2021 income of $31,600 (including any and all income of the applicant, spouse, co-owner, and resident remainder). The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the ﬁrst $30,000.
To be eligible for tax relief for the disabled. you must be declared disabled as deﬁned by the Social Security Administration by Dec. 31, 2022, must own your home and use it as your primary residence, and have had a maximum 2021 income of $31,600 (including any and all income of the applicant, spouse, co-owner, and resident remainder). The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the ﬁrst $30,000.
Disabled veterans must be rated permanently and totally disabled on or before Dec. 31, 2022, own their home and use it as their primary residence, and complete a 2022 F-16 form, giving consent for release of disability and income information from the Department of Veterans Aﬀairs. The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the ﬁrst $175,000.
For more information about Tennessee’s property tax relief program, visit tncot.cc/taxrelief or call the trustee’s oﬃce at (423) 323-6470.
Here are other ways to pay Sullivan County property taxes.
By mail: Make checks payable to Sullivan County Trustee and mail with the tax notice to Sullivan County Trustee, P.O. Box 550, Blountville, TN, 37617. The postmark needs to be by Feb. 28.
Online: www.TennesseeTrustee.org. Payable by credit card, debit card, or electronic check with a convenience fee of 2.5% for credit and debit cards and $1 for electronic checks. The same fees apply if paying by phone (credit or debit cards only), plus an additional 25 cents. The number to call is (877) 768-5048. All fees are collected by a third party for processing the payments.
Bank of Tennessee: in-person or drive-thru at these branches: 1917 Highway 394, Blountville; 1223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol; 4214 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport; 1708 N. Eastman Road, Kingsport; and 301 E. Center St., Kingsport (no drive-thru). Taxpayers must bring their tax notice(s). Bank of Tennessee does not process payments of those on tax relief, any delinquent tax payments or any partial payments.
Tax bills also are available to review online through the TennesseeTrustee.org website, even if you don’t want to pay online.
Taylor said by state law the county does not have to send notices. But, as a courtesy, Sullivan County did send those out in November. If you did not receive a notice or have any questions, contact the Trustee’s Office at (423) 323-6464.