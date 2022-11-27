BLOUNTVILLE — Property tax bills for the more than 94,000 parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxes are not late, however, until March 1, 2023.
Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and Bristol, with limited hours, beginning this week.
The oﬃces were closed by Taylor’s predecessor. Taylor said her plan to reopen them, with limited hours and dates during this busiest time of the tax payment season, oﬀers a return to in-person service and assistance while continuing cost-saving eﬃciencies for county taxpayers.
The satellite oﬃce inside the Bristol Justice Center, 801 Anderson St., will be open Thursdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 1. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The satellite oﬃce inside Kingsport’s old city hall, 225 W. Center St., will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning Dec. 5. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The trustee’s oﬃce in Blountville, 3411 Highway 126, inside the historic courthouse, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for in-person payment of county property taxes. There’s also a drop-box for payments outside the courthouse.
“We appreciate our taxpayers and want to make it as easy as possible for property owners to pay their tax bills,” Taylor said. “We’re happy we’ve been able to oﬀer online payments and appreciate our ongoing partnership with Bank of Tennessee that allows payment of taxes at some branches. But I and my staﬀ understand many of our customers prefer paying in person and being able to talk directly to a person if they have questions or need help.”
One group that often needs personal assistance is elderly or disabled property owners who qualify for the state’s property tax relief program. About 3,400 property owners currently participate in the program in Sullivan County, Taylor said, and it also serves disabled veteran homeowners and their surviving spouses.
To be eligible for tax relief for the elderly, you must be 65 by Dec. 31, 2022, must own your home and use it as your primary residence, and have had a maximum 2021 income of $31,600 (including any and all income of the applicant, spouse, co-owner, and resident remainder). The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the ﬁrst $30,000.
To be eligible for tax relief for the disabled you must be declared disabled as deﬁned by the Social Security Administration by Dec. 31, 2022, must own your home and use it as your primary residence, and have had a maximum 2021 income of $31,600 (including any and all income of the applicant, spouse, co-owner, and resident remainder). The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the ﬁrst $30,000.
Disabled veterans must be rated permanently and totally disabled on or before Dec. 31, 2022, own their home and use it as their primary residence, and complete a 2022 F-16 form, giving consent for release of disability and income information from the Department of Veterans Aﬀairs. The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the ﬁrst $175,000.
For more information about Tennessee’s property tax relief program, visit tncot.cc/taxrelief or call the trustee’s oﬃce at (423) 323-6470.
Here are other ways to pay Sullivan County property taxes.
By mail: Make checks payable to Sullivan County Trustee and mail with tax notice to Sullivan County Trustee, P.O. Box 550, Blountville, TN, 37617.
Online: www.TennesseeTrustee.org. Payable by credit card, debit card, or electronic check with a convenience fee of 2.5% for credit and debit cards and $1 for electronic checks. The same fees apply if paying by phone (credit or debit cards only), plus an additional 25 cents. The number to call is (877) 768-5048. All fees are collected by a third party for processing the payments.
Bank of Tennessee: In-person or drive-thru at these branches: 1917 Highway 394, Blountville; 1223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol; 4214 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport; 1708 N. Eastman Road, Kingsport; and 301 E. Center St., Kingsport (no drive-thru). Taxpayers must bring their tax notice(s). Bank of Tennessee does not process payments of those on tax relief, any delinquent tax payments or any partial payments.
Tax bills also are available to review online through the TennesseeTrustee.org website, whether or not you want to pay online.
For any questions, contact the Sullivan County Trustee’s Oﬃce at (423) 323-6464.