BLOUNTVILLE — Property tax bills for the more than 94,000 parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxes are not late, however, until March 1, 2023.

Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and Bristol, with limited hours, beginning this week.

