BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission voted overwhelmingly Thursday night for a resolution not to provide any support to a regional economic development effort led by a regional hub.
However, just hours before commissioners voted, the economic development agency providing support for Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties voted to blend into the same hub.
“Sullivan County is strong and the reason Sullivan County is strong is because of the people in this room,” Commissioner Hershel Glover, sponsor of the resolution, said. “And because of our partnership with NETWORKS.”
The commission voted 22-1 with one abstention for the resolution that said the county would not offer any financial support or memberships to NETNHub, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub.
“The Hub” was created last April by business and community leaders in a bid to foster a regional approach to economic development, and former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips was charged with heading up the new organization.
The resolution, though, stated that Sullivan County is already assisted in economic development by NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, and would not support any type of takeover of that entity by an outside group, namely NETNHub.
After the vote, NETNHub issued a statement regarding the actions of the Sullivan County Commission.
“While we are disappointed the commission declined to learn the current facts of the situation before acting, this is more a bump in the road than a roadblock,” the statement read. “Today the Hub brought on two additional economic development professionals and just short of $300,000 in additional funding. This increased capacity will allow us to accelerate our short-term action plan. Regardless of the naysayers, the results we produce will demonstrate the value the commission tonight chose to ignore.”
The commission chose not to debate the resolution after a “call to question” was immediately introduced. The commission voted 23-1 in favor of ending any discussion.
The blending
In Johnson City, however, the board of directors of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, or NeTREP, voted to blend its operations into the Northeast Tennessee Hub.
“The overarching goal of the Hub has been to allow our region to speak about economic development with one unified voice,” Phillips, Hub CEO, said in a press release. “This is a huge step forward in that direction.”
The NeTREP board will cease to exist on Feb. 28, and its assets will be redistributed.
The financial assets of NeTREP will be split between the Hub and the Washington County Economic Development Council, which will continue to handle economic development matters specific to the county.
The Hub will receive $125,000 to be used in implementing its short-term operating plan. In addition, the WCEDC will hold $170,000 to be used in concert with the Hub on regional marketing.
The remainder of the roughly $550,000 in the NeTREP accounts will go toward costs associated with disbanding the organization, including an audit, and to the WCEDC for operations.
Also, as part of the blend, Mitch Miller, CEO of NeTREP, will assume the title of chief operating officer for the Hub, and Michelle Black, community relations coordinator for NeTREP, will assume the role of director of Programming and Engagement.
Sullivan County response
The seven-page resolution passed by the Sullivan County Commission on first reading Thursday night stated that it appeared NETNHub was trying a takeover of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, the lead economic development agency for Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol and Bluff City for the last 10 years.
But the resolution stated that could not happen unless the county and the municipalities all agreed to end the interlocal agreement with NETWORKS.
During the meeting, two Bristol City Council members, along with the mayor of Bluff City, also voiced opposition to supporting NETNHub.
Sullivan County commissioners balked at the idea of helping establish a regional economic development agency that would assist an eight-county area and said they did not feel it would represent the best interests of Sullivan County residents.
“This Sullivan County Board of County Commissioners believes it would be misguided to turn over public money and its economic development fate to others — primarily businesses and their interests creating a quasi-governmental entity,” the resolution stated.