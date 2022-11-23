Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership.
Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
Frazier published an article, “Progressive Development: The Importance of Leadership Training for All Operators” in the National Tactical Officer Association’s quarterly journal, “The Tactical Edge.”
“A lot of that article was more from experience,” Frazier said. “It was things that happened over my career.”
Frazier has finished the first module of the National Tactical Officers Association Command College and has started the second of three modules.
The first module focused on tactical leadership, and it took him almost a year to complete. The second module is on operational leadership, and the last is on strategic leadership.
He is the first person in the department to undertake graduating from the NTOA’s Command College. He has been the Sullivan County SWAT commander, and in 2018 he became captain of special operations, which includes dispatch, K-9, school resource officers and vice squad.
He is also range master for the sheriff’s office and captain of the criminal investigations division.
His interest in command college came more than a decade ago when he went to his first NTOA class in 2011. There are other schools that many law enforcement officers attend, but he had his eyes set on command college.
“They are the standard for tactical teams,” he said.
He said over the course of the year he has been able to read a lot of case studies, get debriefings from other law enforcement agencies and network with other agencies. He has also had a chance to do a lot of reading, something he enjoys.
One of his favorite books is “Lincoln on Leadership,” a collection of President Abraham Lincoln’s writings that focus on how to be an effective leader.
He said he has learned attributes on how to become a leader and not let the ego overtake the common good and the mission, and he also learned about ethics.
He said over the years there has been leadership that has influenced him, and it influenced him as he wrote the six-page article.
“I learned more from bad leadership,” Frazier said. “I learned what I did not want to do and how I did not want to act and how I did not want to treat people.”
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the department was proud of his accomplishment.
“Capt. Frazier is a great asset to our agency as a commander and a leader,” Cassidy said. “We are extremely proud of him completing the National Tactical Officers Association Command College and for his article being published in the nationally recognized journal, ‘The Tactical Edge.’ Capt. Frazier’s knowledge and instructions of tactics and leadership is imperative in the agency’s growth and progression.”
Frazier started his career in 2003 and has since worked his way up through the ranks of the agency.
He began as a corrections officer, then a patrolman, then sergeant of patrol.
As he nears two decades, he said he sees no signs of retirement. He said he’s still young and still loves what he does.
“Long as I can do it, I’ll keep doing it,” Frazier said.