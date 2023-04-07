BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said Thursday that plans the county has had in place the last several months for Observation Knob Park near Bristol have been put in place.
The park opened on April 1 with new fees, fewer seasonal camping spots, and a lottery system for seasonal campers.
Venable said the changes were made to help make sure more potential users across Sullivan County would have a chance to utilize the park.
“We’re going to do some local promotion and invite some people to come stay with us,” he said.
The move comes as several longtime campers at Observation Knob have protested for months to the Sullivan County Commission about the new rules. The commission also looked just weeks ago at ending its role in managing the campground and instead turning it over to the Tennessee Valley Authority or another entity.
That vote failed.
So the county held a public lottery a week ago, and Venable said improvements are being conducted and planned.
One issue was brought to commissioners’ attention just a few weeks ago when they were informed some campsites had electrical problems. Venable said those issues have been addressed and the sites inspected.
“We did more than the inspector asked us to do,” Venable said.
The county has garnered around $40,000 from seasonal campground fees that those in the lottery paid, Venable said. That’s less than prior years, but that’s due to the lower number of available seasonal spots, that fell from 178 to 88.
County officials said 73 of the slots had been filled and applications were still being taken for the remaining sites. The fee for the campground has increased to $300 a month. Venable said that means a person paying a little more than $1,200 last year for an entire year would now pay around $2,100 for the full year with the season ending in October.
Venable said he does not think there will be any profit loss for the campground by going to fewer seasonal sites. He said that will mean the county will pay less in sewer and electric with fewer seasonal sites, so it will offset.
“We’ll make it up with savings,” he said.
Venable predicts that by the end of the year there could be around $100,000 profit that “we’ll put back in the park.”
Venable said he does not believe the commission will revisit the idea of ending its lease with TVA again anytime soon. But he did say he welcomed the commission to look at it again when the official season ends in the fall. He said with the lease ending in 2025, he believed it would be appropriate to look at the changes.
Meanwhile, this week the Observation Knob Park committee met and went over several things that could be done with a $475,000 federal grant for improvements to the park, according to a county press release.
Those improvements included:
- ADA accessibility improvements throughout the park, including bathhouses and the park’s office, specifically adding railings, widening ramps and doorways, and resurfacing and restriping handicapped parking spots at bathhouses and shelters.
- Improvements to a walking trail in the park’s “primitive section,” including wayfinding signs and creation of a new park entrance and construction of an all-accessible visitors/welcome/information center. That new area might also be designated a trailhead for the Overmountain Victory Trail. The new entrance road would improve line-of-sight for campers entering and exiting onto Highway 44.
- Shoreline restoration to repair heavy erosion in the “beach” area frequented by swimmers. Construction of a recreational/swimming platform along the shore at that area is one potential fix.
- Updates and additions to the park’s two playgrounds and creation of a third, all-accessible playground. Commissioner David Hayes, a member of the committee, asked that a disc golf course be included in improvement plans for the park, citing the sport’s popularity throughout the region.
The committee took no action on any of the proposed improvements, which planning staff continue to work on, the release stated.