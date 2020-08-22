BLOUNTVILLE — All 700-plus inmates at the Sullivan County Jail were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes confirmed to the Times News on Friday.
Mayes first shared the information with the newspaper on Thursday afternoon when he said the testing was conducted by jail staff and they deserved praise and recognition for getting the job done in one day.
Earlier in the week the local health department had indicated it would seek assistance from the state in order to do the mass testing at the county’s jail facilities.
Not long after Mayes spoke to the newspaper, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable opened in the Sullivan County Commission’s monthly meeting by commending Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy for doing a good job handling the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.
On Friday afternoon, Mayes said the results from the mass testing of inmates could be back by Monday.
On Wednesday, it was confirmed that 29 of 40 inmates who were tested at the jail on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.
And on Thursday, the sheriff’s office issued a press release saying 10 corrections officers had tested positive for COVID-19, while 19 others had tested negative.
Inmate testing on Monday was the result of one jail employee having tested positive last weekend.
The press release from the sheriff’s office on Thursday said inmates who tested positive were under the care of jail medical staff, and employees who had tested positive were quarantining at home.