County Commission 10-13

County Commissioner Sam Jones speaks Thursday at the Sullivan County Commission work session about a proposed economic redevelopment zone.

The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to spur more growth at Exit 69.

The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.

