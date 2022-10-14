The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to spur more growth at Exit 69.
The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
“It could be a huge economic development engine for this intersection,” said County Commissioner Sam Jones, who is sponsoring the resolution.
Commissioners spoke about the resolution during their work session Thursday night at the Sullivan County Courthouse.
The area where the zone is being considered is 10 parcels, or 138 acres, around Exit 69 of Interstate 81. If approved, it would be the first economic redevelopment zone the county has ever created.
For cities, it’s been a tool used for years. Kingsport currently has an economic redevelopment zone in its downtown area and recently approved a TIF to help develop Brickyard Park, a massive housing development close to downtown.
The commission is set to vote on the resolution during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Jones said there are potential investors looking at developing in the area, so he called for a waiver of the rules, which would speed up the process. But it would also require a two-thirds vote, or 16 votes of the 24-member commission.
He said there could possibly be two TIFs coming in front of the commission within three to four months.
Commissioner Dwight King asked if it was fair for other developers, though, if they wouldn’t be able to get the same benefits. He also questioned whether giving a tax incentive was needed.
“Does it take a TIF to develop it?” he asked.
Jones said getting a TIF would be voluntary on the part of the developer. He said there are some things needed at the Exit 69 intersection, such as a hotel.
Commissioner David Akard told commissioners they need to realize that what is being voted on would be a zone, not an actual TIF. Any TIFs would have to come before the commission on a case-by-case basis.
“We are not rezoning anything,” he said. “We are designating.”
HELP NEEDED
Ambre Torbett, planning director for Sullivan County, told the commission Thursday night that she needed help in her department and that the amount of work she does daily is overwhelming her.
“I always feel frazzled,” she said.
Torbett described her duties and workday to the commission, saying that she wears multiple hats besides zoning, such as also being the stormwater administrator and serving on several transportation boards.
She also has to answer customer service calls, which could last up to an hour. With the amount of growth going on in the county, it’s only getting worse, she said.
“I need a community planner,” Torbett said.
Her department consists of six people, with the majority being code inspectors or other highly specialized jobs. She is currently the only planner in the department.
She said she was requesting the county set aside $45,000 so she could hire an entry-level planner for the department.
But some commissioners wondered if that would be enough.
“I don’t know if you’d be able to get anyone for 45 in this job market,” one said. “I know, I’ve dealt with it.”
Several commissioners said they would be in favor of trying to get her help. They said it may be better to set a pay range.
Torbett said she thought she could get someone experienced for about $47,000 or $48,000 a year, but several commissioners said they would be in favor of a pay range from around $45,000 to $50,000 annually.
Commissioners told Torbett they would like to see a resolution in the near future they could discuss and vote on.