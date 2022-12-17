Fill the Box

Sullivan County EMS workers stand behind some of the more than 700 toys raised Monday as part of their Fill the Box campaign to help the Salvation Army during Christmas.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty-handed last week.

Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received during their annual Fill the Box campaign.

