Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'

Dec 17, 2022

Sullivan County EMS workers stand behind some of the more than 700 toys raised Monday as part of their Fill the Box campaign to help the Salvation Army during Christmas. Contributed photo

Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed.

Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual "Fill the Box" campaign.

"This is our largest campaign ever, and we'd like to thank everyone who purchased a gift," Kevin Marsh, deputy chief for Sullivan County EMS, said.

First responders spent Monday outside Walmart on Fort Henry Drive, ringing the Salvation Army bell and collecting and money for the nonprofit organization. At the end of the day, EMS collected more than 700 toys, books, bicycles and other items for needy children. They also collected more than $1,950 in cash donations.

There were two ambulances on hand at Walmart for anyone to buy gifts and donate to put in the back of the vehicles.

The campaign first started in 2014 to assist the Salvation Army.