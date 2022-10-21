The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously to approve selling Colonial Heights Middle School for $2.3 million Thursday night to Lakeway Christian Schools.
The action takes place just days after the Sullivan County Board of Education approved the sale.
“I’ve spoken to the people in the community and this is what they want,” County Commissioner Travis Ward, sponsor of the bill, said.
The resolution was approved 24-0.
This comes after the school was put out to bid almost a month ago. During the bidding, Lakeway Christian Schools, based in Morristown, put in the high bid, while the city of Kingsport bid $2.275 million, just coming up short.
The idea is that the school will house Tri-Cities Christian School, and Sullivan County school officials said the sale could be completed within a month. Kingsport City Schools hoped to be able to obtain the school because it lies within city limits and could fit into school officials’ long-range plans for future space.
While the commissioners approved the sale of the school, they delayed for a month voting on establishing an economic redevelopment zone near Interstate 81 at Exit 69.
The commission had discussed the possibility last week during its work session in hopes that it would create a zone where tax increment financing could be used in order to spur growth.
STEPPING OVER BOUNDARIES?
The commission approved a resolution on the floor made by Commissioner Hershel Glover to put a 75-day moratorium on any actions taken at the campground of Observation Knob Park. Dozens of people came to the commission meeting Thursday night to protest proposed changes to the campsite, where some sites are being proposed to change from seasonal to daily.
Residents are outraged because they say it would take them away from spots they have camped on for years and have made friends and neighbors. There’s also the possibility that some campers may lose their spots indefinitely.
But Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable warned commissioners they could be out of order with their requested resolution and said he had the statutory authority to manage the park.
He called for a recess that lasted 20 minutes while he spoke with Glover.
As he came back, he said he would allow the resolution to move forward.
Glover said he felt a 75-day delay was needed to let any reviews and investigations of the situation play out.
“The change has been delayed,” Venable said. “The changes were supposed to be made in the winter when no one is there.”
He said the changes wouldn’t have been made permanent until spring.
His biggest concern, though, was that the commission was voting on a resolution that specifically directed him on how to manage the facility. He said he felt that violated the integrity of the executive branch.
County Attorney Dan Street agreed.
“I’d have to side with the mayor,” he said.
Street read the Tennessee Code Annotated rules concerning the executive and legislative branches, as well as a 1994 resolution approved by the Sullivan County Commission affirming that the county mayor had jurisdiction on daily operations of the park.
The commissioners voted 19-1, with four abstaining, on the resolution.
HELP IS ON THE WAY
A week after county planner Ambre Torbett pleaded to the county commission that she needed more help in the planning department, the commission voted 24-0 to get her that help.
The commission approved a salary range of $45,000 to $50,000 in order to hire a second planner in the Sullivan County Planning Department.
Torbett last week had told the commission that she was overtaxed and overworked as the county continues to grow, along with her responsibilities.
She said she would be going to a conference next week with a possibility to try and recruit an assistant in her department.