BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to get its first public look at a proposal to immediately terminate the county’s lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority for land on South Holston Lake known as Observation Knob Park.

At a budget hearing before the county’s Administrative Committee on Tuesday, the group voted unanimously to “pull funding for the park” from the budget, according to a county press release.

