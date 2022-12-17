Dedication

Sullivan County and Kingsport officials unveil a plaque on Friday in honor of former Sullivan County Commissioner Eddie Williams. The plaque will hang on EMS Station No. 10. Pictured from left are EMS Chief Jim Perry, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Williams and Gary Mayes, executive director of Sullivan County EMS.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams.

Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts director who helped raise the funds to get an ambulance service started in the first place.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video