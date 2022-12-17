Sullivan County and Kingsport officials unveil a plaque on Friday in honor of former Sullivan County Commissioner Eddie Williams. The plaque will hang on EMS Station No. 10. Pictured from left are EMS Chief Jim Perry, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Williams and Gary Mayes, executive director of Sullivan County EMS.
KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams.
Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts director who helped raise the funds to get an ambulance service started in the first place.
“Eddie has done so much for the county in terms of finance, administration, planning, having vision for the county, making right decisions,” Gary Mayes, EMS executive director, said. “We can reflect back on many critical decisions in terms of schools, landfills, EMS. They have been momentous in Sullivan County and Eddie has been in the forefront of it.”
Station No. 10, located on Wilcox Court, is now open and conducting convalescent runs from its bays. The ambulances stationed at the site will not go on emergency runs, but instead will help patients by transferring them from hospital to hospital or taking them home when they need ambulance assistance.
The county purchased the building more than six years ago after Williams found the location for sale and urged county leaders to act. He then helped negotiate the deal. The structure was dilapidated and being used as a warehouse. The county remodeled the building this year and built three other stations.
The structure can hold up to 12 trucks, along with the “Strike Force” trailer. Mayes said that will prove to be invaluable. Storing vehicles outside during the cold of winter can damage equipment and shorten the shelf life of medicines.
But the new building helps fix that.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he first met Williams when he ran for the state legislature in 1984. He said their history grew when later Williams encouraged him to run for county mayor. Venable said he would run only as long as Williams ran for the county commission.
Venable noted that Williams has had an impact on the county commission, schools and EMS.
“EMS is just one leg of many stools that Eddie Williams has influenced in this county,” the mayor said.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull served with Williams on the Sullivan County Commission and reflected on their time together. He said he was appreciative of Williams’ role and the county’s role in helping bring more emergency services coverage into the city.
“We’re absolutely excited about the new buildings you put in place, the buildings you acquired, including this one and the plans for Colonial Heights,” he said. “We really feel our city is well covered for emergencies.”
Mark Vance, a former Sullivan County commissioner and EMS worker, remembered how Williams found the money through federal funds to launch EMS in the first place in the 1970s.
He said that Williams has cast a long shadow across the county.
“This station here is just a small part about the life of Eddie Williams and what he’s done for Sullivan County” Vance said. “Eddie has done way more than just a station.”