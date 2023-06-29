BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a $272 million budget Thursday with no property tax increase, even after facing a $5 million shortfall in property taxes.

“It was not an easy budget,” Sullivan County Commissioner David Akard, chairman of the county’s budget committee, said. “We could have been looking anywhere to a 15- to 20-cent tax increase. To me, it’s a fair budget. It’s not a perfect budget.”

