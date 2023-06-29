BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a $272 million budget Thursday with no property tax increase, even after facing a $5 million shortfall in property taxes.
“It was not an easy budget,” Sullivan County Commissioner David Akard, chairman of the county’s budget committee, said. “We could have been looking anywhere to a 15- to 20-cent tax increase. To me, it’s a fair budget. It’s not a perfect budget.”
The county was able to offset much of the property tax decrease with sales tax, which has substantially increased this year.
The property tax shortfall was due to a property tax readjustment that equalizes real property with personal property.
The Commission voted 21-0, with three absent, to approve the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget and set the tax rate at $2.40 per $100 of assessed value.
The commission also voted unanimously to fund more than $4 million in charitable contributions to organizations throughout the county.
Two amendments were also added to the original budget.
The first amendment raised the amount of funding for the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew from $244,000 to $270,000. A budget mistake placed the lifesaving crews’ funding almost $26,000 less than originally promised.
The amendment corrected that mistake.
Akard also asked for a second amendment to put $640,000 in the general fund to pay for an additional ambulance.
Sullivan County EMS currently has almost 14 ageing ambulances with high mileage. The county was able to pay for five ambulances recently with money from the American Recovery Plan Act.
The commission also stepped in a month ago to fund a sixth ambulance.
The additional funding will help.
“This gets us halfway there,” Akard said.
SCHOOL CONCERNS
School officials from Kingsport City Schools and Bristol City Schools pleaded with commissioners before the special-called meeting to restore or partly restore some of the shared revenue usually received from the county.
The amount of shared revenue to the county and city school systems from property tax for next year’s budget will be almost $9 million less than this year due to the property tax readjustment.
Sullivan County schools faced more than a $4 million shortfall, but county officials were able to make the maintenance of effort using sales tax collections.
Kingsport City Schools still faces a shortfall of more than $3 million and Bristol City Schools could lose more than $1.6 million.
County officials have said the school systems could make up the difference with sales tax collections.
Melissa Wood, president of the Kingsport City Schools board, said the school systems would not be able to know if the school system has enough sales tax revenue until the end of next fiscal year to make up the loss.
“It’s been stated that sales tax revenue could make up this difference, but we know that sales tax is not a guaranteed revenue,” she said.
She said the loss in local funding also decreases the impact of state funding that the school system receives annually.
Wood spoke about how there was a record number of students qualifying for special education services. She warned that reductions in funding may mean less services or even elimination of services for these students.
Woods asked the commission for an amendment to restore some funding.
Commissioners, though, did not seek an amendment during the special-called meeting.
In other news, the Sullivan County Commission also unanimously approved a resolution allowing the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a grant for school resource officers in a memorandum of agreement with Sullivan County schools.