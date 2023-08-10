BLOUNTVILLE — A heated debate broke out between Sullivan County commissioners Thursday night on whether one group of employees should get a pay raise or if all county employees should get one.
Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham brought a draft proposal of a resolution to the commission’s work session, asking that all uniformed officers in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office receive a raise.
Stidham said it is a public safety issue because the sheriff’s office is currently understaffed and having a difficult time recruiting officers due to pay.
“We have this in front of us now, and we’re going to have to deal with it over the next year,” Stidham said. “We’re going to need to take this on.”
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy gave a presentation to commissioners a month ago, speaking to them about the discrepancy in pay between his department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Cassidy told commissioners that Sullivan County is now one of the lowest paid law enforcement agencies in the region.
But several commissioners asked Stidham, who is sponsoring the bill, why the pay discrepancy was brought up after the budget was approved in June.
Stidham said the county approved its budget early, and, during that time, other counties passed tax increases and boosted pay to law enforcement agencies.
“Unbeknownst to us, they did a lot of pay raises in their budgets,” he said. “That’s put us underneath, way underneath, those current offices, whether it be Kingsport, Carter County, all those other ones. We’re behind the eight-ball now. We’re one of the lowest paying counties.”
Commissioner Dwight King, though, said he didn’t see why it took the county by surprise.
“The sheriff should have seen this coming,” King said. “If he’s talking to other sheriffs in this area, everyone’s in the same boat.”
King also expressed concern that just giving one group a pay raise would be unfair to other employees throughout the county. He said everyone is important.
“We’ve tried this before and, if you’re not equal to everybody in Sullivan County, it’s not going to work,” he said. “It doesn’t work.”
King said if the commission decides to pursue pay raises, it may have to look at raising taxes to pay for it.
Stidham, though, said it was still early in the process and would need to go in front of the Budget Committee to be hashed out and figure out the finances.
Commissioner Herschel Glover also said he couldn’t see just giving pay raises to one sector.
“If we’re going to do it for one, we’re going to do it for all,” he said. “And if I have to vote for a tax increase then so be it.”
Commissioner Travis Ward, who is a Sullivan County deputy, said law enforcement officers cannot be compared to other employees within the county. He said he respected other employees, but the job as a patrol officer or corrections officer entails elements that others will never see. He said law enforcement is different.
“We’re not comparing apples to apples,” he said.
The draft proposal will now go before the Sullivan County Budget Committee during its Aug. 30 meeting.