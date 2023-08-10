Gary Stidham mug

Gary Stidham

 Contributed photo

BLOUNTVILLE — A heated debate broke out between Sullivan County commissioners Thursday night on whether one group of employees should get a pay raise or if all county employees should get one.

Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham brought a draft proposal of a resolution to the commission’s work session, asking that all uniformed officers in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office receive a raise.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you