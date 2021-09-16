BLOUNTVILLE — Before full debate of how to spend $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief money can begin, Sullivan County officials continue to debate who will be involved in developing a process to steer the decision-making forward.
The Sullivan County Commission considered a resolution Thursday to create a committee specifically to oversee development of a plan for handling requests for using the money.
Commissioner Mark Vance, sponsor of the resolution, ultimately “rolled” the issue to the commission’s October meeting.
Vance’s resolution, seen by some as an alternative to allowing oversight to fall under the county’s Financial Management Committee by default, was not without supporters.
Commissioner Angie Stanley said each of the commission’s 11 districts should have at least one commissioner on whatever decision-making group looks at potential uses for the money. Stanley said each district’s priorities might be different from all the others and a town hall type meeting could be held in each district to get input from residents.
Commissioner Colette George took the opposite approach, noting $30 million in federal funding is likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I would hope that we would look at the county as a whole,” George said. “We do not need to think about this individually. We should look at what is best for our county.”
George said she doesn’t want to see the money spent “piecemeal” on “small-time investments,” but instead on infrastructure needs and economic development — identified in a single, thought-out, strategic plan. That overall plan, George said, should be heard by each of the county commission’s existing committees before being considered by the full commission.
What shouldn’t be done, George said, is to have “everybody fighting for their own territory.”
Vance said his resolution, which called for creation of a seven-member committee (two each from the commission’s three primary committees, plus one from the financial management committee) was to provide broader representation from across the county (only three commissioners sit on the financial management committee) and greater transparency.
Commissioner Larry Crawford and Commissioner Hershel Glover each took umbrage with Vance’s mention of transparency and requested an apology, which Vance proffered.
Crawford said he was against Vance’s resolution because any of several existing committees could perform the task.
Vance said he was not questioning the ability of county staff, but said he’d heard the plan is to simply let the financial management committee handle the issue of how to use the money. Another concern from Vance: If the county spends the money on something later determined to be ineligible under federal guidelines, the county has to pay the money back.
County Mayor Richard Venable asked County Finance Director Larry Bailey to address Vance’s concerns.
Bailey said one idea that has been discussed is that the financial management committee would develop a process for how to let department heads and other stakeholders know what the money can be used for and provide them with steps to take to submit requests for spending. Bailey said any plans would be taken before each of the primary committees (administrative, budget and executive), giving each of the commission’s 24 members opportunity to provide input and ask questions.
Vance said if that was the plan, it was exactly what he was trying to do when he drafted the resolution.
Bailey said once the county has a process in place, each request to spend the money will be sent to a consultant hired by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office for determination of whether it is an eligible use.
“The last thing we want to do is have to come up with the money to pay it back,” Bailey said.