A Sullivan County Commissioner said he would not support making Juneteenth a county holiday because he said it is a “woke holiday.”

“I think Juneteenth is a woke holiday, and we shouldn’t give these people an inch,” Commissioner Joe Carr, who is from Kingsport, said Thursday night.

