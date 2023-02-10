BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Carr asked the commission Thursday night to support a resolution opposing bills in the Tennessee legislature that would allow needle exchange programs to operate closer to schools and parks.
“That would directly impact my district,” Carr said.
The General Assembly is currently mulling over House Bill 0275 and Senate Bill 0292. Both would reduce the distance that needle exchange programs could be located from schools or parks from 2,000 feet to 1,000 feet.
Currently, only four cities have a 1,000-foot distance requirement: Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The new legislation would make the 1,000-foot distance mandatory statewide.
Needle exchange programs are initiatives developed for drug users so they can replace dirty needles with clean ones, reducing the spread of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis.
Currently, the closest needle exchange programs are in Johnson City and Wise, Virginia.
Carr pointed out in the resolution he presented to the commission that the proposed changes could be harmful to the Lynn Garden area and that those in the community strongly oppose the bills.
“A needle exchange would place an undue burden upon the people and the community of Lynn Garden,” the resolution states.
The bill has been assigned to the Health Subcommittee in the House and the Health and Welfare Committee in the Senate.
The Sullivan County Commission will vote on the resolution during its regularly scheduled business meeting next Thursday.