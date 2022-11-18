The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to support a proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would protect teachers if they do not use the “preferred pronouns” of students.

“It protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to infiltrate our young people right now,” Sullivan County Commissioner Jessica Means, the resolution’s sponsor, said.

