BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission will be asked next week to revisit this year’s county property tax rate — to consider increasing it by 15 cents to fund an approximately $80 million bond issue to build new jail facilities.
The commission approved a budget and set a property tax rate of $2.57 (per $100 of assessed value) a couple of weeks ago. That is the same rate as last year. A 15-cent increase would equal $56.25 in additional taxes on a $150,000 home.
At a commission work session on Thursday, a new proposal to address the county’s longtime jail overcrowding issue was revealed for the first time publicly. In January, MBI Companies, an architectural and engineering firm hired by the county to study long-term solutions for the county’s jail needs, delivered a feasibility study to the county that included five options. Thursday, a sixth option was presented and described as having been developed by taking the best details from each of the five previous options.
Option six would add multi-level inmate housing units to the rear of the current Blountville Justice Center, adding 560 new beds (56 each in 10 “pods”) and framing in space that could later be finished out to add another 224 beds.
During public comment at the start of the work session, Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin said he wanted to dispel what he’d heard has become a common belief in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As the pandemic began, the judicial system and law enforcement worked together to reduce the inmate population — by slowing arrests (issuing citations for non-violent offenses), and aggressively pushing inmates into a pre-trial release program. The county’s jail facilities went from about 1,000 inmates to 600 or fewer, Goodwin said, but that number is going back up. So comments that the county no longer has a jail crowding problem are not true, Goodwin said.
“That could not be further from the truth,” Goodwin said. “I urge you not to fall into a fallacy we no longer need space.”
According to a presentation on the proposal:
• It meets inmate housing bed projections for Sullivan County for the next 20 years.
• It’s designed as a master plan with three phases.
• Phase 1 adds 560 beds, 14 classrooms, new intake/release/transfer areas, a new central control, a new medical clinic, a new kitchen and a new laundry (both built to be ready to handle any future expansions).
• Phase 1 has an estimated cost of $71.26 million. The project would be put out to bid with the additional 224 beds listed as an option, at an estimated cost of $9.02 million.
• Phase 2 would build eight more “pods” with a total of 448 additional new beds and an estimated cost (in today’s dollars) of $36.25 million.
• Phase 3 would build new courtrooms (eight) and holding areas to get inmates to and from their cells to the courtrooms, with an estimated cost (in today’s dollars) of $34.57 million.
All that is being proposed at this point is Phase 1, with the optional buildout of the framed-in pods with the 224 additional beds.
Several commissioners seemed caught completely off guard by the proposal to move forward quickly with a bond issue, and some questioned why the issue wasn’t included in development of the budget and put on the table before the commission voted on the tax rate — especially considering they were told during the presentation that discussions have been taking place between MBI, County Mayor Richard Venable and representatives of the sheriff’s office for the past six months.
Venable and Commissioner Dwight King said for their parts, they didn’t want the budget process muddied by discussion over the jail. King said he specifically would rather be able to discuss the two issues separately when talking with county residents. King said it makes it clearer that if there is a tax increase for the jail, that the increase is for the jail and nothing else.
Venable said the commission has a limited window of opportunity to increase this year’s tax rate before tax notices are mailed out. Venable said the timing for a tax increase is bad, but the timing for financing is perfect because interest rates are so low — and are likely only to go up after the national election in November, no matter who wins.
If the commission votes to move forward with the bond issue and construction of Option Six, Phase 1, it would take about nine months for architectural drawings to be completed, another six weeks to two months to complete the bid process and award the bid, and construction typically would begin a month later. So that’s roughly a year. Construction would take 18 months to two years for completion.
Venable asked Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey to explain what the bond market is like now.
“Exceptional,” Bailey said, explaining the county could get a 20-year bond issue with an average interest rate of 1.5%.
“We’ve never seen anything like it before,” Bailey said. “We need to take advantage of it while we can.”
Commissioner Colette George said she was surprised by the entire proposition and asked if she was correctly summarizing it as the commission being asked to raise taxes to fund a project that is at least a year out from beginning, based on estimates that might increase by the time the project is put out for bid, “because we can do it cheap?”
It was George who asked for a figure on how much of a tax increase would be proposed next week and how much that was expected to fund.
Venable said 15 cents, which he stressed was his number, not Bailey’s.
Venable said that’s 15 cents per $100 of assessed value “to put people in jail the next 20 years,” adding another good thing about the timing is that next year is a reappraisal year and the county has experienced growth.
“We are at a unique time in our history,” Venable said.
“It’s a lot of money,” George said. “It’s a lot to ask of our taxpayers.”
George said it could make Sullivan County have a higher local tax rate than its neighbors and that will make it harder to get newcomers to choose to move to the county.
King asked County Attorney Dan Street how many lawsuits the county has against it right now over conditions at the jail. Street said four or five.
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.