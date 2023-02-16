BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission could vote tonight on a resolution denying any support for regional economic development efforts.
Commissioner Hershel Glover is the lead sponsor of the resolution, which also has the support of 19 other members of the 24-member body.
“This Sullivan County Board of County Commissioners believes it would be misguided to turn over public money and its economic development fate to others — primarily businesses and their interests creating a quasi-governmental entity,” the resolution states.
The seven-page resolution specifically states that the county would not support financially or through memberships involvement with NETNHub, or the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub.
NETNHub announced former longtime Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips as its CEO last May. “The Hub” was set up the month before by business and community leaders trying to enhance the economic development of an eight-county area in Northeast Tennessee through a regional approach.
Phillips said Wednesday he has sent an email to the Sullivan County Commission asking that they sit down for a called meeting specifically to address the issue. He said he has spoken to state legislators, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office and other members of the governor’s administration.
“No one has said regionalism is a bad idea,” he said.
The resolution, though, states that Sullivan County is already assisted in economic development with its partner, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, and would not support any type of takeover of that entity by an outside group, namely NETNHub.
“While the HUB may have by-laws, it has no legislature, no constitution, no public hearings, and very importantly, no place for the ‘buck to stop’ operations lacking any formal structure or authority for doing so,” the resolution reads.
The organization was announced as a push to help solidify a larger approach to economic development to match larger cities in East Tennessee, such as Knoxville and Chattanooga.
However, the resolution states that NETNHub appears to be trying to “take over” NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, which cannot be done unless the county and all cities with which the countywide economic development agency has interlocal agreements approve such a measure.
The resolution specifically would deny such a request.
“We’ve been working very hard with NETWORKS to come up with a workable solution,” Phillips said. “I think we’re close to a workable solution.”
Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS, said the organization is open to discuss ideas to collaborate regionally.
“While the Northeast Tennessee Hub has discussed many aspects of economic development — entrepreneurism, tourism, workforce development, public policy, marketing, business retention and expansion, and business recruitment — it seems the focus has been on primary industry sector attraction efforts, one of our core responsibilities,” Walker said. “While I am confident that the majority of our board does not desire to turn our organization over to a regional organization, we have been unanimous in a commitment to exploring ideas that can benefit us all and have offered several ideas on how we could go about that.”
The resolution states that the county would maintain the current NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and would “forevermore” deny any inclusion in a regional network.
Phillips said he felt the idea of banning a regional economic development approach would be a bad look for potential investors and prospects.
“That is a very, very bold statement,” Phillips said. “Forever is a long time.”