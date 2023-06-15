A $272 million budget for Sullivan County ran through first reading Thursday and a vote could come in two weeks.
Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey told commissioners to carefully read over the budget and bring back any suggestions or comments.
“We’re not perfect,” he said. “We don’t claim to be.”
A question already raised Thursday night during the commission’s regularly scheduled commission meeting by County Commissioner Hunter Locke concerned funds for the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew.
Locke pointed out that there appeared to be a shortfall of funding for the rescue squad.
He said the commission was supposed to appropriate $270,000 for the lifesaving crew. Instead, the county appropriated $244,279 for next year, which is less than the $251,279 given to the Lifesaving Crew this fiscal year.
“I guess there’s some confusion on some of this stuff,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the possible mistake highlights why the commission needs to read over the budget before voting on it.
County Mayor Richard Venable said the issue could be addressed next week during the Budget Committee meeting.
The total county budget includes $82.9 million for the county general fund and $89.9 million for the general purpose fund.
But the budget is $11.3 million lower than this year’s $280.4 million budget.
The largest cuts will be in the shared revenue with all countywide school systems for average daily attendance. The projection of shared school funds is $40.1 million, $8.9 million less than this year’s fiscal budget.
For next fiscal year’s budget, Sullivan County is projected to receive $17 million, Kingsport will receive $14.6 million, Bristol is projected to get $8.27 million and Johnson City will receive $174,630.
This year’s budget, approved last August, for shared revenue is: $21.2 million to Sullivan County Schools; $17.78 million to Kingsport City Schools; $9.94 million to Bristol, Tennessee City Schools; and $213,000 to Johnson City Schools.
The Highway Fund saw a bump in its total budget, going from $13.6 million this year to $15.1 million next fiscal year.
The Sullivan County Commission is set to vote on the resolution during second reading in a special-called meeting set for June 29.
