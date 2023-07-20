BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution on Thursday that will cover up to $25,000 for any legal costs for all elected county officials sued while performing their duties.
The item was on the consent agenda and approved 20-0. Four commissioners were absent.
Sullivan County Commissioner Zane Vanover, sponsor of the resolution, said he wanted to present the resolution as a safety measure to help shield commissioners. He told commissioners last week during the commission’s work session that he wanted to be proactive, think ahead and have a procedure in place.
“This is meant to be a safety net for extreme measures,” Vanover said Thursday.
The resolution stated the county would help pay for legal costs for commissioners, plus the assistant to the commission. The resolution states it would apply to help cover legal costs “arising from civil lawsuits by any member(s) for conduct within the normal course and scope of their duties.”
If the actual costs of a case exceed $25,000 by 20% or more, the additional cost must be approved by the full commission. The resolution states that if a commissioner wins his or her court case and is reimbursed court costs, it would then be paid back to Sullivan County.
The resolution was amended Thursday night, though when Commissioner Matt Slagle asked that it include all elected officials. The amendment was placed in the resolution with no objections.
County Attorney Dan Street told commissioners last week he had questions about the wording of the resolution. But he said as long he has been the county attorney, he hasn’t seen any commissioners in legal trouble.
Street said there is insurance that covers county employees and public officials for conducting their duties in the normal scope of business. There is a $100,000 deductible, paid for by the county.
He said the resolution does not state if the money is paid up front and does not address the merits of the allegations. There were also questions on why the commissioner’s assistant should be included. Vanover said he felt the assistant should be included as well because he felt many who file lawsuits take a “shotgun approach.”
In other news, the commission voted to approve receiving grant funds in the amount of $15,314 available through the Tennessee State Library and Archives for the purchase of Wi-Fi hotspot service, internal connection upgrades, solar charging stations and technology instruction.
The commission also approved accepting a grant up to the amount of $134,000.00 available through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security to be used for the purchase of equipment / training.