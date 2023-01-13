Fishermen 1.JPEG

Joel Jenkins, left, and Randy Fortune paddle down the South Fork of the Holston River for a day of fishing for smallmouth bass in this file photo. The Sullivan County Commission will vote next week on a moratorium to stop rezoning temporarily of properties on the river until a study is conducted to see whether the area can sustain more residences.

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences.

Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission at the end of its Thursday night work session, asking that it be included for a vote in next week’s business meeting.

