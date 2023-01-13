Joel Jenkins, left, and Randy Fortune paddle down the South Fork of the Holston River for a day of fishing for smallmouth bass in this file photo. The Sullivan County Commission will vote next week on a moratorium to stop rezoning temporarily of properties on the river until a study is conducted to see whether the area can sustain more residences.
BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences.
Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission at the end of its Thursday night work session, asking that it be included for a vote in next week’s business meeting.
The resolution comes as several property owners have recently come before the commission asking for rezoning in order to build cabins along the river.
Last month, a proposal came before the commission to rezone a location along the South Holston River, but the request was denied.
Commissioners at that time spoke about having a study conducted on the area.
The resolution presented by Carr touts the South Fork’s national reputation as a trout stream and notes that fishing upon the river has increased.
“It appears there is not property zoning regulation nor adequate public services in said area to support such use and development,” the resolution states.
The resolution calls for a study on land use and potential growth and development in the area.
Commissioners also received a request to authorize temporary funding of $30,000 to complete the Veterans Memorial at Sullivan County Military Park.
The area sits adjacent to the old Sullivan County Jail and Sheriff’s Home in Blountville.
Matthew Johnson, assistant director and archivist for Sullivan County, said the Military Park Committee is set to receive a private donation from a donor and once that occurs the money will be paid back.
“What we’re asking for is temporary funding,” he said.
County officials said the project has been held up due to supply chain issues and inflation.
Commissioners will also vote next week on approving $15,445 for electrical work at Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Station No. 8.
Commissioner Hunter Locke, who sponsored the resolution, said a generator was moved to the station, but the electrical system was never set up. He said the money would help get the breakers installed and get the generator operational.
He asked the commission to approve the measure on first reading during the regular business meeting.
“This will go up if we don’t move on it,” he said.