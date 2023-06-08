The executive director for Petworks told Sullivan County Commissioners on Thursday that the Kingsport animal shelter has challenges to address and asked for patience as the nonprofit continues to transition.
“We’re in the middle of transitioning,” Michelle Watts said. “And it’s going to take some time. And funding.”
Watts gave her presentation during the work session of the Sullivan County Commission. The presentation comes after the Sullivan County Budget Committee voted to recommend not funding the shelter $75,000 in the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The item will eventually come before the full county commission for a vote as part of the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget within the next few weeks.
On Thursday, though, many commissioners voiced concerns and had questions about the shelter, saying they had concerns that the shelter hasn’t had a veterinarian in four months and questioning the shelter’s spade/neuter policy.
Watts told the commission that Petworks represents a third of the population of the county. She said that the shelter is currently on track to sheltering almost 2,000 animals for the year. She also said that she had been hired by the Petworks board in December to help right the ship.
She said right now the animal shelter is in the process of making several changes.
Sullivan County Commissioner Darlene Calton pointed out, though, that Petworks' operating budget is more than the Sullivan County Animal Shelter and also has more employees.
Calton said when Petworks officials came to the county commission last year that they were asking for a one-time expenditure.
“Well, you’re back,” Calton said. “And that’s why I can’t support it.”
The shelter did receive $75,000 from the county in January as part of county funding for this fiscal year. Watts broke down the numbers for commissioners on exactly where the money was spent.
But one commissioner had questions concerning that.
Commissioner Matt Slagle said one third of the $75,000 county donation had gone to utilities.
“That was supposed to be, as we were told when the money was provided, part of expanding monthly veterinary services,” he said. “But a third of it went to pay your monthly bills.”
Watts said that she has been leaning on the Sullivan County Animal Shelter to seek advice and have developed a partnership between them. She said she is hoping that all parties can move on from past events that led to the separation of Petworks from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter.
She said there is room for two shelters in the county.
“I hope both shelters can work together because it’s a large county, and it’s going to take both shelters to do it,” Watts said. “We need to keep building those relationships, mend fences and leave the past in the past and move forward.”