BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission will continue to iron out dollar amount numbers over the next week as it still tries to figure out how much money is needed to give pay raises for uniformed officers.
“We need to make sure we have a true number,” Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham said.
The Sullivan County Budget Committee approved recommending that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office be funded $1,045,000 for a possible $3 an hour raise for uniformed officers. But Michael Kennedy, finance director for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, found that was not correct.
He told commissioners to fund a $3 an hour increase the department would need $1.68 million if it were to fund pay raises for 270 officers over a whole year. Even those numbers are incorrect because there have been five pay periods since then and the amount needed would be less.
Stidham told commissioners that staff would continue to work on a resolution to be presented next week with the correct amounts in it.
There were still questions, though, on whether the amount would stay at $1 million or climb.
Commissioner David Akard said he still wanted to remain around the $1 million mark.
“I’m extremely comfortable with what we passed (Wednesday),” he said. “I think it’s a great step.”
He said if the number rose, though, it would give him “heartburn.”
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told the commission that if the overall number remained at around $1 million that would equate to a $1.86 an hour raise for uniformed officers.
The sheriff’s office first raised the idea of a potential pay raise to officers last month after it found several surrounding agencies had raised their pay, leaving Sullivan County at a competitive disadvantage.
Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King raised a question on why the disparity in numbers had not been caught in the budget meeting Wednesday night.
“None of your people said, ‘No, that’s not the right number,’” he said.
Kennedy said it was a mistake because he had not seen the numbers before coming to the meeting. Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey said the $1 million figure he presented showed how much money the commission had for funding, not how much it would “actually cover.”
“It was never intended to cover the exact amount,” he said.
Stidham said those numbers would be presented in a resolution at next week’s regular County Commission when it will be placed on first reading.
“We’ve still got to work on a resolution,” he said.
