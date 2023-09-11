BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County could soon be taking steps toward increasing its contribution to the proposed renovations of the Kingsport Justice Center.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said Monday that he believes a sponsor will step up to draft a resolution, asking the commission to increase funding. That could come this week during the commission’s work session.
“The next step will be for the County Commission to file a resolution,” he said.
The proposed $3 million increase in funding comes two weeks after a Kingsport city official approached the Building Committee for the Sullivan County Commission and asked for additional money.
A year ago, the county approved spending $2.6 million for the project. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, told commissioners that the prices had shot up, though, because of inflation and supply chain issues.
The cost of the project is now estimated to be around $18 million. Since the county also owns half of the Justice Center, the city is looking for a 70/30 split. That would put the county’s total cost at around $5.6 million.
Venable said he believes one of the six commissioners that represent Kingsport will sponsor the resolution for the funding increase.
“Someone will file it,” he said. “I’m sure of that.”
Venable said he believes the funding is on track at this moment and that the county will be able to present its portion of the funding at a reasonable time. He said he believes the timing is key and that the county has to look at the services provided right now.
The new plans would renovate enough space for county offices now based in the old Kingsport City Hall to be moved to the newly renovated Justice Center. He said at some point there may not be any room available at the old City Hall, depending on what the city decides to do with the old building.
Venable said at some point the county will look at issuing a bond to help pay for its share of the renovations. The city is in the process of issuing its bond and will soon have the money in hand to pay for renovations at the Justice Center, along with Buck Van Huss Dome.
McReynolds told commissioners two weeks ago that the city would like to have the funding by January, but it would be up to the county on when that deadline is met.
Venable said he couldn’t see why the county wouldn’t be able to meet a January payment, if the commission decides to proceed with increasing funding. He said the county has a significant fund balance that could be used to pay for it.
“The relevant part for the city is that the county, at this time, commit to funding $5.65 million more,” Venable said.
