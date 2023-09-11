BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County could soon be taking steps toward increasing its contribution to the proposed renovations of the Kingsport Justice Center.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said Monday that he believes a sponsor will step up to draft a resolution, asking the commission to increase funding. That could come this week during the commission’s work session.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you