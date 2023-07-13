BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to approve a resolution that covers any legal costs arising from a lawsuit against commissioners that would pay up to $25,000.
Sullivan County Commissioner Zane Vanover, sponsor of the resolution, said he wanted to present the resolution as a safety measure for commissioners.
“I think it’s just a prudent act on our behalf to have a safety net in case things such as this nature happen,” he said.
He said the commission could be proactive or reactive and hope nothing happens. He said he would rather be proactive and have a plan and procedure in place.
The resolution helps pay for legal costs to the commissioner, plus the assistant to the commission. The resolution states it would apply to help cover legal costs “arising from civil lawsuits by any member(s) for conduct within the normal course and scope of their duties.”
If the actual costs of a case exceed $25,000 by 20% or more, the additional cost must be approved by the full commission. The resolution states that if a commissioner wins his or her court case and is reimbursed court costs, it would then be paid back to Sullivan County.
County Attorney Dan Street told commissioners he had questions about the wording of the resolution. But he said as long he has been the county attorney, he hasn’t seen any commissioners in legal trouble.
“I don’t think any commissioner has been sued since I’ve been county attorney,” he said. “I’ve lost track on how long that’s been. It’s been a long time.”
Street said there is insurance that covers county employees and public officials for conducting their duties in the normal scope of business. He said the resolution does not state if the money is paid up front and does not address the merits of the allegations.
The questions arose when Commissioner Jessica Means asked about the assistant to the commission being included in the resolution, wondering if as a county employee if they would already have shielding.
“Is that person already covered?” she asked.
Street said they would, along with other public officials, but said there is a $100,000 deductible, paid for by the county.
Vanover said he felt the assistant should be included as well because he felt many who file lawsuits take a “shotgun approach.”
“Maybe you should pass it as it is and try not to tinker with it, and we’ll interpret it when it happens, and it probably won’t ever happen,” Street said. “I don’t know what to tell you on something like this.”
The resolution was placed on the consent agenda for next Thursday’s regularly scheduled business meeting.