BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King said he just wants the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to get the same amount from county coffers that a volunteer fire department station under construction in Indian Springs received within the past year.

King and Commissioner Hershel Glover are co-sponsors of a resolution seeking $150,000 for the Piney Flats VFD. The Indian Springs “satellite” station of the Blountville Volunteer Fire Department received that amount.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video