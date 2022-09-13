Representatives of Cassidy United Methodist Church, JA Street Construction, Sullivan County government, Sullivan County firefighters and the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department toss dirt in the air to commemorate the beginning of construction of a fire station/community center off State Route 126 in Indian Springs. The project has been a dream for more than seven years.
When complete, Station 2 will answer calls in an approximate five-mile radius from its location next to Cassidy United Methodist Church on State Route 126 in the Indian Springs community of Sullivan County.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King said he just wants the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department to get the same amount from county coffers that a volunteer fire department station under construction in Indian Springs received within the past year.
King and Commissioner Hershel Glover are co-sponsors of a resolution seeking $150,000 for the Piney Flats VFD. The Indian Springs “satellite” station of the Blountville Volunteer Fire Department received that amount.
“I just want to be fair with the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department if we’re going to give money for somebody else to do a satellite volunteer fire department,” King said when he introduced the resolution at the Sullivan County Commission’s August meeting. “I think Piney Flats deserves to receive the same amount of money.”
Several commissioners asked King how long ago the Piney Flats VFD station was built.
King said either the late 1980s or the early 1990s.
Then-Commissioner Colette George (her term ended Aug. 31) asked if King’s request could be described as a retroactive contribution. King said yes.
George said in the decades since, the city of Kingsport has built at least two fire stations and a third is in the works.
George’s comment followed a more direct request from Commissioner Andrew Cross, who asked King to amend the resolution to increase the same contribution to help fund a new city of Bristol, Tennessee, substation that’s being built.
“Don’t complicate this,” King said, refusing to accept such an amendment and going on to roll the resolution to the commission’s September agenda.
At a work session last week, King again said he is trying to be fair with Piney Flats VFD, noting it is the only other “satellite” station other than the one under construction in Indian Springs.
King said Piney Flats VFD members struggled to raise funds to build the station years ago, and the station’s location has since saved a lot of money for residents in its coverage area because it improved insurance ratings, and that means lower premiums for homeowners.
The commission will consider the King/Glover proposal when it meets Thursday at 6 p.m.