The Sullivan County Commission is coming closer to reaching a compromise to establish its first hotel/motel tax to help fund county tourism efforts.
County Commissioner Zane Vanover introduced a resolution Thursday during the commission’s budget workshop to levy a hotel/motel tax countywide, which would only affect short-term rentals.
Broken down, the unincorporated parts of Sullivan County would pay 4%, Bristol 3% and Kingsport would pay 1%.
“This is a new way to create revenue other than property taxes,” Vanover said.
The commission first started talking about implementing a hotel/motel tax last month, but had not decided on concrete numbers for the tax.
Per state law, all hotel/motel tax revenues have to support tourism initiatives and Sullivan County leaders have said they hoped to help create their own funding and marketing mechanism.
Currently, the county puts around $10,000 annually into county tourism efforts.
Vanover said he hoped the new revenue stream could create up to $1 million, allowing the county to develop its own tourism marketing website and also divvying up some of the revenue between cities.
The county can approve a tax up to 4% and Kingsport city leaders balked at the idea last month of an additional 4% fee tacked onto the current 7% fee the city levies.
County Commissioner Gary Stidham told commissioners he was wary of supporting a resolution that would increase the city’s hotel/motel rate.
He suggested taxing the unincorporated areas of the county and hold off for 24 months before adding in the cities so the county can see how the revenues look.
Vanover, though, said he had spoken to city officials and told them of the new plans and they were “excited” about giving the 1% in Kingsport and 3% in Bristol.
He also said he didn’t think there would be enough funds generated outside the city.
“If we didn’t include the incorporated parts of our county, I don’t think it would be worth collecting,” Vanover said.
There was confusion, though, with county commissioners on whether Kingsport city officials did support the measure. Stidham said people he talked with in the Kingsport said “they preferred for us to leave them alone and leave us at zero percent.”
Vanover, though, said he had spoken with city leaders who spoke about how they could possibly give up to 1.5% to help fund county efforts on tourism.
Commissioner Joe McMurray said it seemed like commissioners were getting two different sides and said he wanted to hear more from the city’s point of view.
“The people I’ve spoken to seem to be adamantly against it,” McMurray said.
Vanover said he believed that some Kingsport city officials would be at next week’s regularly scheduled business meeting to speak more about the taxation issue.
He said he felt it was needed and would be another revenue stream besides just relying on property taxes.
“This is just one alternative rather than putting it on the backs of the same people all the time,” he said.