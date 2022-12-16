Sullivan County logo

The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County.

The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $1.55 million.

