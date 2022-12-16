The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County.
The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $1.55 million.
The county will pay for the vehicles through a capital outlay note that would be paid annually over four years.
The last time the sheriff’s office acquired vehicles it was through a 48-month lease. But county officials said it was cheaper this time to use the capital outlay note due to interest rates.
For a 48-month lease, the interest rate came to 5.99% compared to 3.1% for the capital outlay note, records show. Sheriff’s office officials have said there are 26 cars that have exceeded the age and mileage threshold to be effective.
As the meeting started, commissioners also heard from Appalachian Producers Cooperative, a new co-op building a meat processing plant in Telford near the Jonesborough Flea Market.
Wade Farmer, interim proj- ect director for the co-op, gave the commission a summary of the plant and how it would benefit the area regionally.
The co-op is set to break ground on a $10 million facility in Washington County that would employ about 26 people, Farmer said.
Farmer said he was asking the Sullivan County Commission for assistance with the funding, but said he had no specific amount.
The Washington County Commission voted in March to give the farmer-owned co-op $2 million.
The Appalachian Regional Commission also awarded the co-op a grant of almost $1 million in October.
But Commissioner Hershel Glover asked how Sullivan County’s interest would be represented.
“Say Sullivan County does step up and give money to this,” Glover said. “where does that give us a seat at the table?”
Farmer said there could be opportunities for commissioners to be voted onto the co-op’s board by the voting members who are farmers. He also said board meetings are open and anyone can come comment or voice an opinion.
Farmer said the co-op is also open and will provide financials or any other information needed in full transparency.
Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite asked if there was anyone who disapproved of the potential plant.
He said there are people who have questions about the plant, especially about whether there would be smell coming from the area. He said they would mitigate the smell as much as possible and have steps in place to help control odors.
The commission made no action on the co-op’s request Thursday night.