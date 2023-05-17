Gary Stidham mug

Gary Stidham

 Contributed photo

The Sullivan County Budget Committee voted to deny funding to Petworks Animal Services for the next fiscal year, putting into question the $75,000 request from the Kingsport animal shelter.

The committee voted 6-1 against funding Petworks with Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham voting yes.

