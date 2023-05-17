The Sullivan County Budget Committee voted to deny funding to Petworks Animal Services for the next fiscal year, putting into question the $75,000 request from the Kingsport animal shelter.
The committee voted 6-1 against funding Petworks with Sullivan County Commissioner Gary Stidham voting yes.
“I’m not giving them any funding,” County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite said.
Crosswhite said her reason for denying funds was that the county gave Petworks $75,000 this fiscal year, but Petworks officials have never updated the commission on how the money was spent. She said the money this fiscal year was supposed to be a one-time expenditure.
“They also don’t pick up any animals outside the city,” Crosswhite said.
“No, they don’t,” County Commissioner Darlene Calton agreed.
The committee recommendation is not binding and will still have to go in front of the full County Commission when it votes to approve its 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. The commission is set to possibly approve the budget next month.
The request was also previously denied by the County Commission’s Executive Committee.
Stidham first proposed a compromise to the $75,000.
“I know this was a hot button topic last year, when it came through” he said. “I make a recommendation that we reduce it down to $50,000.”
But he faced resistance from commissioners who said they saw no benefit to the county from the Kingsport-based shelter. The county operates its own shelter, Sullivan County Animal Shelter, and funds it for more than $674,000 a year.
Stidham told commissioners that new Petworks Executive Director Michelle Watts had just come aboard in December and was still going through the books. Stidham said part of the money had been spent, but Watts did not know about it until recently.
Watts appeared before the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this week to give them an update on the facility. The city has budgeted $350,000 for the animal shelter in the 2023-2024 budget and will vote to approve the city budget next month.
“Kingsport wants to be part of Sullivan County, but here they won’t work with our shelter to pick up animals in the rural area,” Crosswhite said.