Sullivan County Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey made the case on Wednesday to County Commissioners that making up lower property tax revenues with sales tax revenues for Sullivan County schools had to be done due to the current financial climate.

“We have to do what’s fairest for our people,” Bailey said. “This is not final, but it’s what is projected right now.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you