Sullivan County Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey made the case on Wednesday to County Commissioners that making up lower property tax revenues with sales tax revenues for Sullivan County schools had to be done due to the current financial climate.
“We have to do what’s fairest for our people,” Bailey said. “This is not final, but it’s what is projected right now.”
Bailey made his comments to the Budget Committee of the Sullivan County Commission. The committee met Wednesday as it starts wrapping up the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, which the full commission expects to approve in June.
The current projected budget for the Sullivan County School System sits at $37.2 million compared to $37.5 million previously budgeted, county records show. The school system is looking at an expected $213,000 shortfall.
The revenue, however, is mostly being made up from sales tax instead of property tax. The amount of money originally budgeted from property tax for schools went from $21.2 million to $17 million, while sales tax revenues shot up from $13.3 million to $16.7 million.
The reason for this, county officials said is because the county is losing almost $5 million this year in property tax due to an appraisal readjustment and the number of students enrolled in Sullivan County schools dropped, causing a loss of state revenue.
Bailey said the revenue can be made up with sales tax because of double digit growth over the last several years.
Sullivan County school officials have said they are afraid the county may continue funding with sales tax revenues, which is unpredictable and can go down during a bad financial year.
Bailey told commissioners Wednesday that there are other funds the county also has to pay including the sheriff’s department, highway department and others.
“I don’t think the taxpayers would like us raising taxes when those other funds need more money when it’s a service,” Bailey said.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones, sitting in the audience, told the Budget Committee they had received revenues and expenditures a week ago and asked if the numbers Wednesday were the same.
“I want to make sure the number we’re hearing today is the number we have to work with from this committee,” Jones said.
Jones, along with Bristol city officials, asked questions regarding the property and sales tax figures.
Budget Committee Chairman David Akard said the Sullivan County school system would be working with is the $37.2 million number with a property tax decrease and a sales tax increase.
As far as any other questions, he said the Budget Committee would have to digest the information that they had just received before it could answer.
“There’s no good answer I can give you today,” Akard said. “There’s nothing for us to vote on. Where we end up, I have no idea.”