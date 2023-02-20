Weaver Pike, looking south and approaching main entrance to Sullivan East Middle School

This file photo shows Weaver Pike — traveling south and approaching the main entrance to Sullivan East High School.

 Times News file photo

Sullivan County, along with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has launched an online survey for Weaver Pike in an effort to make the section of the road safer for the public.

The survey is part of a larger traffic pattern study in the vicinity of the entrances of Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School.

