Sullivan County, along with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has launched an online survey for Weaver Pike in an effort to make the section of the road safer for the public.
The survey is part of a larger traffic pattern study in the vicinity of the entrances of Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School.
The Sullivan County Commission agreed in October to ask the Tennessee Department of Transportation to perform the study and, specifically, to add a right-hand turn lane on the southbound road near the high school and to consider adding traffic signals to entrances at each school.
In the grant application, written by county planning officials, they addressed the concerns that the road through the area is a two-lane highway while being a major connector route between U.S. Highway 11-E and Highway 44.
“The majority of the study area offers no emergency shoulder, no center turn lanes at locations except a short left-turn lane at the county schools,” the grant application stated.
County officials said there were also no sidewalks or pathways, causing residents and students to walk along a ditch line.
“Student-athletes run along the steep ditch line from the high school to the middle school in order to share athletic facilities,” county officials said.
The survey will be open to the public until March 10.
County officials said the purpose of the survey is to gain input regarding safety concerns along the SR 358/Weaver Pike Corridor.
According to a press release, the survey will focus on improvements the public would like to see implemented along the roadway and only takes a few minutes to complete. It also includes an interactive map exercise that allows survey takers to specify exact locations where they may have concerns.