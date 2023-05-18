The Sullivan County Commission approved a hotel/motel tax Thursday that would include a 1% increase to Kingsport hotels and motels.
“I’ve yet to hear anyone say this is bad for Sullivan County,” Sullivan County Commissioner Zane Vanover, sponsor of the bill, said.
The resolution was passed on second reading with 17 yes votes, six no and one absent. Two commissioners also asked for amendments to be added to the original resolution, but both amendments failed.
The approved resolution now levies a 4% hotel/motel tax within unincorporated parts of the county and in Bluff City, a 1% tax in Kingsport and Johnson City within the Sullivan County lines and a 3% tax on Bristol.
That would increase Kingsport’s hotel/motel tax to 8%, combined with the 7% the city has already levied. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt spoke to the commission before the vote and asked that Kingsport not be levied any more than 1%.
But some members of the audience, who spoke during public comment, voiced opposition toward it.
Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles read a statement from his board to commissioners.
He said his board was asking that Bluff City be excluded from the hotel/motel tax and be stricken from the resolution.
Ramona Jackson, general manager of the MeadowView Marriot Resort and Convention Center, asked that the commission not approve the resolution, saying that it would make the resort less competitive, not only in the hotel market but in hiring employees.
“The increase will hurt MeadowView, the increase will hurt business, and, more importantly, it will hurt my employees,” she said.
Vanover, later in the meeting, said he understood Jackson’s request, but he said the county also has to take care of its constituents.
“As a County Commission, we have clients too,” he said. “They are called taxpayers.”
The hotel/motel tax has been bandied about by the commission for more than a month. The county had no prior hotel/motel tax, and commissioners decided to implement one to help with county tourism efforts. They also said they would be able to divvy out some of the money to the four tourism departments within the county to share.
Commissioner Cheryl Harvey introduced an amendment to establish a sharing mechanism that would automatically set aside one-third of the money collected to be distributed between the four tourism departments.
Commissioner Joe McMurray also introduced an amendment to go one step further and say the distribution would go to the place of origin. Both amendments failed.
“We don’t have any money, so I don’t think we should tie our hands,” he said.
Matthew Johnson, director of tourism and archives for Sullivan County, said the new tax will help his department and other areas of the county tremendously. He said tourism is just one piece of the new tax.
“It will not only help with tourism but be an economic driver,” he said.