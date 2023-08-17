BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to establish a replacement plan policy for ambulances to prevent future shortfalls.
“It’s the right time,” County Commissioner Herschel Glover, sponsor of the resolution, said. “We have an aging population who needs this.”
The resolution was placed on the consent agenda and approved with no comment. The resolution states that the policy would be set up to make sure ambulances would be replaced on a reoccurring basis in future years.
This comes as Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services now has six ambulances with more than 250,000 miles and another five with more than 200,000 miles. The commission voted almost a year ago to fund five ambulances through American Recovery Plan Act funds from the federal government. Three months ago, the commission approved ordering a sixth truck that was in the process of being built.
The new resolution approves funding another $350,000 from this year’s budget to buy another truck and calls on the commission to budget for four more trucks next fiscal year.
Glover said part of the funding mechanism for this year’s expenditure will come from online betting revenue. He said the plan will be over the next year to come up with a permanent funding mechanism, perhaps through online betting revenue and sales tax.
The county has set up a five-year capital plan for Sullivan County EMS that would see four new trucks or remounted trucks each year. The first-year cost would be around $780,000 and would grow to almost $2.4 million by the fifth year.
In other news, Sullivan County Deputy Mayor Larry Bailey said the finance staff has been working on plans that would allow the county to give pay raises to uniformed law enforcement officers, if not more. A resolution to give pay raises to county deputies and corrections officers was taken off the agenda while the finance department worked out the funding.
He said he would hope to have more information in future budget committee meetings.
County Mayor Richard Venable also said he heard from Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt this week, concerning the renovation of the Kingsport Justice Center. The commission last year approved a resolution to fund $2.6 million of the estimated $15 million project, while the city is footing the rest.
The city plans to issue a bond soon for renovations. The county has yet to decide when it will issue its own bond for the renovation project.
Venable said he would be calling a meeting of the building committee soon to address the issue.