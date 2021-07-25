KINGSPORT — What are your thoughts on East Center Street? Do you use the bike lanes? Do you hate the road diet? Are crosswalks needed at more locations?
If you have an opinion on these or other questions, then the city of Kingsport and the Tennessee Department of Transportation want to hear from you.
Earlier this summer TDOT launched “Center Stage: A Vision for the East Center Street Corridor.” That’s the name given to a study currently underway of the thoroughfare from Fort Henry Drive to East Sullivan Street.
Ultimately, the study will offer recommendations for improving driving, walking, cycling, and transit along the 1.3-mile stretch of road. The study will also look at beautification and land use opportunities as well.
Kimley-Horn of Nashville is conducting the $117,000 project, which is funded through a state Urban Transportation Planning Grant. Kingsport’s portion of the grant is just under $12,000.
“The consultants came in last week, met with the planning manager, and went out and walked the corridor,” said Lesley Phillips, transportation planner for the city. “Every business that was open, we went in and talked to them.”
The consultants set up a table at the Kingsport Farmers Market last Saturday to hear from residents about what they like and don’t like about East Center Street.
A virtual town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the following link: engagekh.com/centerstage.
You can also click on the “Comment Map” link at the top of the page to see the comments previously submitted.
Issues voiced by residents include pedestrian comfort and safety, traffic congestion and creating a more welcome environment for new businesses, Phillips said.
The consultants will come back to Kingsport next month and do a pedestrian count and two or three traffic counts of the corridor. Phillips said the study should wrap up by the end of 2021 or early 2022. The consultants will return in the fall to get feedback on their draft proposal before the final document is submitted.
Phillips said the completed study will be the guiding document for the city moving forward on improving driving, walking, cycling and transit conditions along this stretch of East Center Street.