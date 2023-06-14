JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show was recently awarded an $8,880 Project Support Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. This grant provides support which directly impacts area artists in the creation of this monthly series that is now in its 12th season.

StoryTown Radio Show performs a live production at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave.

Tickets to the live production of StoryTown Radio Show are available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.

